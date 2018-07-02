South Lake Tahoe police confirm ID of suspect, victim in deadly shooting
Authorities have confirmed the identity of the suspect accused of shooting and killing another man following an argument in South Lake Tahoe Saturday.
Roy C. Figaro, a 62-year-old South Lake Tahoe resident, is being held in the El Dorado County jail on a charge of murder. He is accused of shooting and killing 44-year-old Christopher Kitchen, of South Lake Tahoe.
Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 1000 block of Julie Lane near the Y at 5:24 p.m. Saturday. They found Kitchen in the road with life-threatening injuries.
Kitchen was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital, where he ultimately died from his wounds.
After a standoff, police say Figaro surrendered.
An investigation revealed there was an argument between Figaro and Kitchen before shots were fired, according to police.