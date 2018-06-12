UPDATE: South Lake Tahoe PD asking for public’s help IDing suspect in deadly shooting

An argument, gunshots and a speeding car: That is the series of events leading up to the death of 62-year-old Gregory Mitchoff, witnesses told police.

When officers responded to the 3600 block of Spruce Avenue Monday night they found Mitchoff, who lived nearby, outside and badly injured, according to South Lake Tahoe Police Chief Brian Uhler.

Mitchoff was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital, where medical personnel desperately tried to save his life. He died at 11:39 p.m.

The shooting is South Lake Tahoe's first homicide since January 2016, according to Uhler.

Details are limited as the investigation continues. Witnesses described two male voices being in an argument prior to shots being fired. That was the only descriptive detail about the suspect law enforcement released Tuesday.

Likewise witnesses gave similar descriptions of the vehicle, but there were enough discrepancies that law enforcement withheld any description of the vehicle.

"We do have some information that we’re not releasing," Uhler said. "It’s just part of our normal protocol because we don't want to taint or pre-load the community with information we’re unsure about."

Law enforcement spent part of Tuesday visiting area businesses trying to obtain any video footage captured during the time frame of the incident.

"We're hoping to narrow the description [of the vehicle] down," Uhler said.

Police did not recover a weapon at the scene. The suspect could still be armed, and the community should be cautious.

"We ask people to be careful and be aware," the chief said.

Law enforcement is urging any witnesses or any community members who may have information to contact law enforcement.

ORIGINAL POST: SOUTH LAKE TAHOE POLICE: MAN KILLED IN SHOOTING; SUSPECT FLED SCENE

A South Lake Tahoe man is dead after an apparent shooting Monday night.

Police initially responded to a report of gunshots and an injured man in the 3600 block of Spruce Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers found a male subject on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. The man was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Authorities identified the victim as 62-year-old Gregory Mitchoff.

The suspect left the scene in a vehicle. In a press release, police did not provide a description of the vehicle or of a possible suspect.

No other additional information was provided about the case, which is still under investigation. Multiple phone calls and emails sent by the Tribune Tuesday have not been returned.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at 530-542-6100 or Lake Tahoe Secret Witness to remain anonymous at 530-541-6800.