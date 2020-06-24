South Lake Tahoe police investigating black doll found hanging from power lines

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe authorities are investigating an incident where a black doll was hung from power lines in a residential neighborhood.

Following a night where the city gave supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement a platform to express their ideas and concerns, a black doll was found Tuesday hanging with a string around it’s neck in the Tahoe Sierra neighborhood.

Upon receiving the report, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department with the assistance of Liberty Utilities, quickly responded and removed the doll.

Local BLM protest organizer Kevin Brunner is furious and saddened by the incident.

“It really shows that Tahoe needs to wake up and understand that a problem exists and it’s called racism,” Brunner said.

Brunner said that several people said they hadn’t seen racism in South Lake Tahoe but said this is proof that there is.

“That’s the first level of a threat on my life, and the people who support me and the people who support the cause,” Brunner said.

Although the SLTPD said the incident does not amount to an actual hate crime, it is still investigating and documenting it as a hate incident and wants to identify the person or persons involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at 530-542-6100.

Laney Griffo is a Staff Writer for the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication to the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at lgriffo@tahoedailytribune.com