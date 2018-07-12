South Lake Tahoe police investigating stabbing outside Bijou CVS

South Lake Tahoe police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in front of the CVS Pharmacy late Thursday morning.

All the people involved in the incident are accounted for and being treated for injuries, according to a tweet from the police department.

An official at the scene — 3469 Lake Tahoe Blvd. — told the Tribune he could not answer questions because the investigation was in the early stages.

There is no threat to the public, the PD said in its tweet.