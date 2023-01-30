South Lake Tahoe pro skier Kyle Smaine reportedly dies in avalanche in Japan
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Beloved South Lake Tahoe professional skier Kyle Smaine reportedly died this past weekend in an avalanche in Japan.
The Mountain Gazette reported that Smaine, 31, was skiing on a marketing trip to promote the Ikon Pass and Nagano tourism and after his last run, was caught up in a snowslide.
The Gazette reported that Smaine had just finished his last lap and was converting back into uphill mode when the avalanche occurred.
Another group of skiers followed Smaine and a partner down the mountain and apparently triggered the avalanche.
In an interview with the Gazette, Smaine’s partner said, “We saw it coming. We heard the crack. We realized it is a big one. We started running and then we got hit.”
Here is the Gazette’s full story.
