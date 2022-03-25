South Lake Tahoe smashes record high temp on Wednesday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — South Lake Tahoe blew right past the record high temperature for the date on Wednesday and the next few days are expected to be well above seasonal averages with more records likely to fall.

The recorded high at the South Lake Tahoe Airport was 66 degrees, four degrees over the previous record high for March 23, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

The normal high temperature for the time of year is 49. The service said the current temperatures are more typical for late May.

The service is only expecting temperatures to ramp up through Saturday which will lead to snowmelt that could be hazardous when recreating near rivers, streams and lakes.

The forecasted high temps are 67 on Friday, which would break the record of 64, and 65 on Saturday, which may approach the record of 68.





Friday and Saturday will see wind gusts up to 25 mph.

After several days of possible record warmth, temps are expected to drop down to about 55 for Sunday as a storm system moves into the region that should last into early Tuesday.

The service said the system is not shaping up to be a big precipitation maker, with most of the moisture missing the basin to the south.

Bill Rozak is the editor of the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication of the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at brozak@tahoedailytribune.com