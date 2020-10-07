South Tahoe authorities seek help in identifying bank robbery suspect
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe authorities are asking for public assistance in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery.
The South Lake Tahoe Police Department responded Tuesday afternoon to a bank robbery at El Dorado Savings Bank at the “Y.”
Detectives are working the case but could use help in identifying the suspect.
The suspect was wearing a grey hoodie, black pants and high-top sneakers and is approximately 6-feet tall.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police department at 530-542-6100 and reference case number 2010-0539.
This investigation is ongoing and information will be provided as it becomes available.
The Tahoe Daily Tribune is a sister publication to the Sierra Sun.
