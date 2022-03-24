South Tahoe man gets life sentence for rape, domestic violence

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A South Lake Tahoe man was recently given a life sentence for several violent charges, including rape and domestic violence.

Edgar Bringas-Zavala



Edgar Bringas-Zavala, who was 45 at the time of his arrest in June 2020 , was sentenced to 50 years-to-life on Feb. 18 by Judge Suzanne Kingsbury in South Lake Tahoe Superior Court.

Bringas-Zavala was convicted of his crimes by a jury on Jan. 19, 2022,

At sentencing, the victim provided a powerful and emotional impact statement and several of Bringas-Zavalas’ prior domestic violence victims were present, said the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office.

Bringas-Zavalas had been released from his 10-year prison sentence less than a year before raping the present victim.

The DA’s office said Kingsbury described that she had never seen a victim be so frightened during her testimony that she literally shook the judge’s bench and the victim’s raw truth and emotion were surely not lost on the jury.

“Although no time can ever make up for the life-long trauma that Bringas-Zavala has inflicted on his victims, the People are hopeful that they will sleep a little easier knowing that Bringas-Zavala is in prison where he belongs,” said the DA’s office.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Kassie Cardullo and investigated by the South Lake Tahoe Police Department and the DA’s office.

Source: El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office