South Tahoe man guilty of child molestation faces 26 years-to-life

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A man was found guilty last week of child molestation and faces 26 years-to-life in prison.

Robert Allen Oakes, 58, was convicted by an El Dorado County jury on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in Department 3 of the South Lake Tahoe courthouse.

Oakes was convicted of three counts of felony child molestation and one additional felony count of meeting with a minor for lewd purposes, said a news release from the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office.

Oakes in 2009-10 was the babysitter for the 5-year-old granddaughter of his then-girlfriend, for a period of several months. During this time, Oakes took advantage of this position of trust and repeatedly molested the young girl, the DA’s office said. Approximately 10 years later, the young girl came forward and disclosed the horrific acts that Oakes had committed against her.

Following the girl’s disclosure, South Lake Tahoe Police Department detectives apprehended Oakes at South Tahoe High School on Aug. 28, 2019 as he attempted to meet with this young girl again.

The investigation was led by South Lake Tahoe Police Department Detective Allen Molesworth and the case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Ryan Whyte.

Judge Michael McLaughlin presided over the trial, which took three weeks to complete.

The news release said Oakes is facing the possibility of 26-years-to-life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 17.