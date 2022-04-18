South Tahoe police arrest 2 for shooting handgun in front yard

Two men were arrested Saturday for allegedly firing a .45 caliber pistol in the direction of other residences.

Provided/SLTPD

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Two men were arrested Saturday for allegedly, and negligently, firing a handgun in the front yard of a South Lake Tahoe residence.

Local resident Jeffrey Lindahl and Travis Whittle, of Carlsbad, both 34, were taken into custody after firing a .45 caliber handgun with the bullets traveling through a wooden fence toward other residences, said South Lake Tahoe Police in a news release.

The police department at about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday received several reports of gunshots being fired near the 2500 block of Fountain Avenue.

The release said officers responded and determined that the gunshots were originating from a duplex in that area and quickly took Lindahl and Whittle into custody.

Both suspects were booked into the El Dorado County Jail for felony counts of grossly negligent discharge of a firearm.

Additionally, Lindahl was booked for convicted felon in possession of a firearm and has a bail amount of $65,000 with the enhancement.

Both suspects remain in custody as of Sunday morning.

The bullets fired allegedly went through a wooden fence toward other houses.

Provided/SLTPD

The Tahoe Daily Tribune is a sister publication of the Sierra Sun.