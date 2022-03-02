South Tahoe police arrest parolee after 8-hour chase, standoff

Law enforcement created a perimeter around the house the suspect broke into.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — After an eight hour standoff, South Lake Tahoe Police arrested a parolee who broke into a house and locked himself in the attic.

Christopher Hendrickson was on parole for domestic violence. SLTPD received a call from him Tuesday morning stating he was suicidal, that he had a gun and he was out in public.

Police personnel thought he was also possibly under the influence of a controlled substance.

Officers search for the suspect Tuesday on Lakeside Avenue.

“At that point, it became a public safety issue,” Lt. Jeff Roberson said.

He was near Meek’s Lumber and ran from SLTPD when they spotted him near Trout Creek Bridge. He fled through the meadow behind Meeks Lumber.

Officers pursued Hendrickson, which eventually led them to the Lakeview Ave. and Oakland Ave in the Al Tahoe neighborhood.

He broke into a home on Lakeview Ave., where he buried himself in insulation in the home’s attic.

SLTPD established a perimeter with the assistance of El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, El Dorado County DA’s Office, CA State Parole, and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. CHP Air Operations also assisted with one of their helicopters.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office helped make a perimeter.

The homeowners were contacted and gave permission for officers to enter their home to find and arrest Hendrickson.

Crisis negotiators spoke with Hendrickson for several hours and he finally decided to surrender. While coming out of the attic, he fell through the roof and SLTPD arrested him.

He was taken to Barton Memorial Hospital where he was cleared for booking, said a police department spokesperson.

Hendrickson was not in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest. He was booked into the El Dorado County Jail on multiple charges.

SLTPD expressed gratitude to all assisting agencies and all the neighbors in the area.

Christopher Hendrickson was arrested Tuesday.

A CHP helicopter helped search for the suspect.

Officers try to pinpoint the suspect’s location.

Christopher Hendrickson being arrested by law enforcement on Tuesday.

