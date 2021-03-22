South Tahoe stabbing suspect smashes police car window before arrest

A stabbing suspect used a hammer to smash the window of a police cruiser Sunday before being Tased and arrested. Provided



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A man suspected of a stabbing Sunday morning in South Lake Tahoe was arrested after he also smashed the window of a police cruiser and resisted arrest.

South Lake Tahoe Police responded to the 7-Eleven on Pioneer Trail at about 10:20 a.m. and discovered a victim who had been stabbed in the back, said a press release. The man said he was standing at the Redbox out front of the convenience store when another man jumped on his back and stabbed him with a metal drywall saw, a long knife with a serrated blade.

The victim said he got the man off his back and the suspect took off running.

An officer spotted the suspect on the 1000 block of Moss Rd., on the other side of Pioneer Trail, however, before the officer could get out of his car, the suspect smashed the side window of the police cruiser with a construction hammer.

The release said the officer got out of his car and confronted the suspect issuing verbal commands. When the suspect ignored the officer and moved towards him, the officer Tased the suspect and took him into custody. He was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital for minor injuries from the Taser.

The stabbing victim’s injuries were not life threatening and did not require medical treatment at the time.

Steven Messina, 24, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, felony threats to an officer, resisting arrest, vandalism, and battery on a police officer and is being held on $85,500 bail.

Officials said Messina has been arrested in South Lake Tahoe before for resisting arrest and battery on a peace officer.

