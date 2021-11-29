South Tahoe woman wanted for arson, trespassing, FTA

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office is searching for South Lake Tahoe resident Amy Riemer.

Riemer is wanted for an outstanding felony warrant for $45,000 for arson, trespassing and failure to appear after being released on her own recognizance.

Riemer is a 42-year-old white female with black hair and blue eyes, is 5-foot-4 and weighs about 130 pounds.

Riemer is currently listed as a transient in the South Lake Tahoe area.

Anyone with information as to Riemer’s whereabouts are asked to contact Investigator Andrea Luckenbach at 530-621-3879.





