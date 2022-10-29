South Tahoe’s Landy runs to 2nd place; Incline’s McMahan claims gold at regional meet

South Tahoe sophomore Lyla Landy runs to a second-place finish at the Class 3A Northern Region championship meet.

Justin Scacco/Sierra Sun

SPARKS, Nev. — South Tahoe freshman Lyla Landy overcame being sick in the days leading up to Friday’s Class 3A Northern Region cross-country championships to claim a runner-up finish on the 5,000-meter course at Shadow Mountain Park.

Landy led the Vikings with a time of 21 minutes, 16 seconds to help clinch a Vikings berth into next week’s state championships in Boulder City, Nevada.

“I can’t really believe it,” said Landy, “We get to go to states.”

The Vikings freshman opened up a lead during the first lap, and maintained it until the second lap when Spring Creek senior Kiely Munson passed her. Munson won the race with a time of 21:00.

“In the beginning, when I started getting into a groove, I thought I would stay in a groove, but later on in the second lap I got passed,” said Landy.

South Tahoe sophomore Noosa Higgins finished 10th with a time of 23:07, sophomore Alexandra Picket posted a time of 23:51 to take 21st, sophomore Maya Burkett finished 23rd with a time of 24:19, freshman Tatum Warren took 24th with a time of 24:25, senior Tinley Sweeney was next in 25th with a time of 25:39, and senior Evelyn Bennett took 29th with a time of 26:11.

As a team, South Tahoe finished in third place with 80 points, which qualifies the girls for next week’s the state championships. Spring Creek won the meet with a low score of 45 points.

On the boys’ side, sophomore Cooper Munson led the Vikings with a time of 19:14 to take 20th. Sophomore Luke Amato took 23rd with a time of 19:39. Munson and Amato will compete at the state meet as individual qualifiers.

Freshman Jackson Letten was 43rd with a time of 21:24, junior Owen Ures was 48th with a time of 21:52, and freshman Jaden Bingham cross the line with a time of 24:00 to take 58th.

As a team, South Tahoe finished in sixth place with a score of 169. Spring Creek took first place with 27 points. Spartans senior Joel Hermann won the regional title with a time of 16:49.

The Class 3A state meet will take place Saturday, Nov. 5, at Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City, Nevada.

McMahan wins regional title

In Class 2A, Incline junior Noah McMahan captured the regional championship after finishing as a runner-up a year ago.

“It means a lot to come out here and win,” said McMahan.

The Incline junior found the lead early on in the 5,000 meter race and never looked back, winning by a minute and 14 seconds.

“I wanted to make sure I was able to get out front,” said McMahan. “I know I can’t finish as strong as some of the kids might be able to, so I definitely wanted to get out front and stay out front.”

McMahan posted a time of 17:28 to take the regional title, and will now look to improve upon his second-place finish at last year’s state championships.

“I’m just trying to keep a positive attitude, train hard this week, tape a little before the meet, and then have a great race there,” said McMahan. “(Winning state) would be great, definitely something to remember.”

Junior Josiah McMahan took sixth place with a time of 19:14, freshman Blake Rive finished with a time of 19:55 to take 11th place, junior Jesse Santina finished 23rd with a time of 21:18, and sophomore Elliot Daniel posted a time of 21:23 to take 25th.

The Incline boys qualified for state with 53 points to finish second. North Tahoe won the meet with a low score of 29.

Whittell freshman Logan Robertson finished in fifth place with a time of 19:11 and qualified for next week’s state meet.

On the girls’ side, junior Kira Noble took second place with a time of 21:54. Senior Catherine Kerrigan finished eighth with a time of 23:38, junior Lauren Janssen took 10th with a time of 24:48, freshman Ellie Lowden finished the race with a time of 25:22 to take 14th, junior Adelina Laforge was 15th with a time of 25:37, and junior Lainey Lowden was 16th with a time of 27:47.

As a team, the Highlanders qualified for the state meet with 41 points, finishing second. North Tahoe won the meet with a low score of 19 points. Lakers freshman Niki Johnson took first place with a time of 21:04.

The Class 2A state meet will take place Saturday, Nov. 5, at Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City, Nevada.