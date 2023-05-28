Speaker series to highlight housing issues, solutions in Placer County

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The Placer County Community Development Resource Agency will host a free four-part virtual speaker series from June 1 to June 14 to provide information on options for housing in the region and explore questions about housing.

The speaker series will be broadcast via Zoom beginning 6 p.m. on June 1 beginning with Session 1: Demystifying Multifamily Housing, which will explore the difference between affordable housing restricted for income-qualifying residents and housing affordability.

The series will also hold two sessions on accessory dwelling unit development and provide insights into how residents can build, permit, and finance an ADU. In the last session, the series will dive into a presentation on the “missing middle” type of housing.

Registration is free. Click here.

“Meeting the needs of our growing community, including housing types for a range of income levels, is a big priority for the county,” said Placer County Housing Manager Nikki Streegan. “This virtual speaker series is designed to provide our community with better knowledge and explore some questions about how our housing goals can be met.”

The four-session series includes:

Session 1: Demystifying Multifamily Housing – Thursday, June 1, 6-7 p.m.

Session 2: Small Solutions (Part 1): ADU Permitting – Wednesday, June 7, 6-7 p.m.

Session 3: Small Solutions (Part 2): Financing ADUs – Thursday, June 8, 6-7 p.m.

Session 4: What is Missing Middle Housing? – Wednesday, June 14, 6-7 p.m.

A full synopsis of each session, including a list of panelists, can be viewed at https://www.placer.ca.gov/housingmonth . Each session will be recorded and posted on the web page.