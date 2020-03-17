Special delivery: Area businesses providing pick-up, take-out, delivery service

Fire Sign Cafe — 1785 W Lake Blvd, Tahoe City, 583-0871

They are offering top-go orders. They can take payments over the phone, and deliver to your vehicle.

Truckee Tavern & Grill — 10118 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee, 587-3766

Como & Roco Truckee — 10164 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee, 587-6274

All three locations are offering to go orders. You call the restaurants, order online through their website or download the Toast Takeaway app to order. Food, beer and wine to go.

Tahoe Mountain Sports — 11200 Donner Pass Rd #5e, Truckee, 536-5200

They can take phone or e-commerce payments and they will offer curbside pickup and local delivery (conditions dependent).