Special Election ballots coming

TRUCKEE/NORTH TAHOE, Calif. – Nov. 4 brings a special election to California voters. On the ballot is statewide Proposition 50, a redistricting act which could rearrange the state’s congressional seats if passed.

Some counties may also have local measures on the ballot. County specific ballot information is below.

Nevada County

Nevada County ballots will be mailed by Monday, Oct. 6 for the Nov. 4, 2025 Statewide Special Election.

Voters will consider Statewide Proposition 50 and Local Measure G (Truckee area). For more information on Measure G, you can read the article titled, Truckee voters to consider up to $25 million library bond in November special election.

You may vote and return your ballot immediately. You may return your ballot by mail or by using any of the official drop boxes available throughout the county through Election Day. Drop boxes will open no later than Oct. 7. You may also vote in person beginning Oct. 6 at the Nevada County Government Center, 950 Maidu Ave. in Nevada City.

All registered voters will receive both a local and state voter information guide.

Check http://www.NevadaCountyCa.gov/November4Election for information on drop box locations and hours. Register to vote at registertovote.ca.gov .

Placer County

The Placer County Elections Office would like to remind voters that the voting period for the November 4, 2025 Statewide Special Election has officially begun.

As per California law, vote-by-mail ballots for all active, eligible voters in Placer County have been mailed – voters who do not receive their voting materials by Oct. 10 are encouraged to contact the Elections Office.

Voters can return their ballots by mail by using one of 20 official ballot drop boxes located throughout the county (drop boxes are open), or in person to any open vote center starting Oct. 25. Additionally, voting via vote-by-mail ballot is now available daily, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Elections Office at 3715 Atherton Road in Rocklin.

Due to this statewide special election, vote center and drop box locations have changed. Voters are highly encouraged to review their voting materials closely, especially the lists of locations and their days and hours of operation, and to consider casting their ballots early to avoid wait times.

Ballots returned by mail or drop box must be sealed in their return envelopes and signed on the back under the flap, next to the red X. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day, Nov. 4, and received by our office no later than Nov. 12. It is recommended voters mail their ballots early, especially if they are currently out of the county. Ballots returned via drop box are retrieved by elections staff and brought back to the Elections Office for immediate processing. Drop box locations and hours of operation can be found on the Placer County Elections website, https://www.placercountyelections.gov/ .

North Tahoe drop box locations are below.

Available 24/7 Close 8 p.m. on Election Day

Kings Beach Kings Beach Library 301 Secline St. Tahoe City The Old Firehouse 300 N. Lake Blvd. Truckee Truckee Tahoe Airport 10356 Truckee Airport Road

Voters are encouraged to visit the Elections Office in person or call 530-886-5650 (toll-free 1-800-824-8683) with any questions regarding the upcoming election. Elections staff are available to answer questions, assist with voter registrations and issue replacement vote-by-mail ballots over the counter. Additionally, voters can find information about vote center and drop box locations, their ballot status and election results and much more by visiting the Placer County Elections website at https://www.placercountyelections.gov/ .