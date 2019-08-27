Special election for state Assembly District 1 is today

FILE — Volunteers had plenty of "I Voted" stickers on hand at the Tahoe Truckee Unifed School District polling location in this 2016 file photo.

Amanda Rhoades / Sierra Sun |

Nevada County’s vote centers are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today for the special state Assembly District 1 election.

Voters across the nine-county Assembly district, which includes Nevada County, will decide who takes the seat vacated in June by Brian Dahle, who left the spot after winning a special election for the state Senate.

Five candidates are running for Dahle’s old seat: Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt, and Republicans Megan Dahle, Patrick Henry Jones, Lane Rickard and Joe Turner.

Megan Dahle is the wife of Brian Dahle.

According to local elections officials, 19,855 people have cast ballots in Nevada County — about 29% of registered voters.

If no one candidate receives at least 50% of the vote plus one vote, the top two vote-getters will advance to a November runoff, regardless of political party.

How to vote

Three vote centers are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today: The elections office in the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City; Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee; and Gold Miners Inn, conference room A, 121 Bank St., Grass Valley.

Voters also can drop off their ballots at one of several designated sites, though they must submit them by 8 p.m. today.

Drop-off spots include:

The parking lot of the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City.

The Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St., Grass Valley.

SPD Market, 129 W. McKnight Way, Grass Valley.

Save Mart, 12054 Nevada City Highway.

Holiday Market, 11324 Pleasant Valley Road, Penn Valley.

Holiday Market, 10952 Combie Road, No. 12, South County.

Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

Save Mart, 11399 Deerfield Drive, Truckee.

