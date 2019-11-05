Special election for state Assembly District 1 is Tuesday, Nov. 5

Mike Parker with county information systems sets up the voting system at the Gold Miners Inn in Grass Valley. A special election between Elizabeth Betancourt and Megan Dahle will be held between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. today. People can vote at Grass Valley's Gold Miners Inn, the Eric Rood Administrative Center and Truckee Town Hall.

Voters will decide today who becomes the next representative for state Assembly District 1.

Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt and Republican Megan Dahle are vying to represent the nine-county district, which includes Nevada County. The winner will take the seat of former Assemblyman Brian Dahle, husband of Megan Dahle, who won a special election earlier this year for a state Senate seat.

Nevada County voters can cast a ballot in person from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today at one of three vote centers: Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City; Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee; and the Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St., Grass Valley.

“Gold Miners’ typically has drawn in more people,” said Natalie Adona, assistant clerk-recorder/registrar of voters.

Voters also can mail in their ballots, bring them to a vote center or drop them off at one of several designated spots.

People can drop off their ballots before 8 p.m. today at the following:

Truckee Town Hall, open 24 hours daily, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee

Save Mart, open daily, 6 a.m. to midnight, 11399 Deerfield Drive, Truckee

Eric Rood Administrative Center parking lot, open 24 hours daily: 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City

SPD Market, open daily, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., 129 W. McKnight Way, Grass Valley

Save Mart, open daily, 6 a.m. to midnight, 12054 Nevada City Highway, Grass Valley

Gold Miners Inn, open 24 hours daily, 121 Bank St., Grass Valley

Holiday Market, open daily, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., 11324 Pleasant Valley Road, Penn Valley

Holiday Market, open daily, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., 10952 Combie Road, South County

