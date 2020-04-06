Special weather statement: Up to 3 inches of snow expected tonight
As more winter-like weather continues to impact Truckee and Lake Tahoe, the National Weather Service office in Reno has issued a special weather statement for the area.
“A late season winter storm continues to produce periods of rain and snow across the region,” said the weather service in its statement this afternoon. “A band of precipitation is likely to form later this evening along and north of Highway 50 extending into the Tahoe Basin.”
An additional 1 to 3 inches of snow is forecast to fall in the area, according to the weather service, before precipitation begins to taper off in the early hours of tomorrow morning.
Overnight snow totals
Following yesterday’s snowfall, which brought out chain controls throughout the region, the weather service announced overnight snow totals for several locations around the Truckee-Tahoe area.
The Truckee Tahoe Airport reported 4.3 inches of snow from Sunday through this morning. Incline Village picked up 13 inches of snow and South Lake Tahoe received 9.5 inches of snow.
Remainder of the week
Temperatures will drop into the low 20s tonight, according to the weather service, followed by a chance of more snow tomorrow morning. Rain and snow are in the forecast through the morning and into the afternoon with a high temperature of 44 degrees.
The outlook brightens on Wednesday with a daytime high temperature of 52 degrees. Thursday and Friday are forecast to be sunny with highs in the upper 50s.
