Specialized Automotive Care: German Import Garage opens its doors in Pioneer Center

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Truckee welcomes a game-changer in automotive services – German Import Garage, a specialized facility focusing on factory maintenance and repairs for elite German brands such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Porsche, and Volkswagen. Also, service for Mini Cooper and Tesla.

German Import Garage will redefine expectations in automotive care and is on track to be known as the best auto care experience from Reno to San Francisco. This is accomplished through a commitment to exceptional customer care prioritizing the car owner’s needs which ensures a personalized and unparalleled experience in auto care.

Located in Pioneer Center, the shop is being opened by long-time locals Bill & Sheila Greeno the duo behind Quality Automotive Servicing. Gary Gunter, General Manager at Quality will extend his General Manager duties to include German Import Garage.

“We are building this shop for the community,” says the Greenos who state that there are an increasing number of German import vehicles in Truckee and that those residents often drive off the mountain for servicing. GIG aims to change that habit by providing better-than-dealership service and putting an end to the misconception that services can only be done at the dealership.

The establishment boasts a team of highly qualified technicians specifically trained with expertise in German technology and engineering. These experts use the same manufacturer parts & fluids and perform maintenance that will maintain a car under the factory warranty. GIG’s claim that they do it better comes from experience and knowing that mountain-driven cars require leveled-up maintenance to stay dependable.

Bill & Sheila Greeno opened German Import Garage. Provided

As with many local businesses, this Truckee-built business works hard to develop a working relationship with customers. First, loyal GIG customers earn Royalty Rewards and with each service accumulate points that convert to dollars on future services. Beyond a good value, being loyal to one shop has a larger benefit. Having the vehicle history quickly available with a team that is familiar with the car can save owners a lot of time, headaches, and money on unnecessary repairs.

German Import Garage is proud of a high level of expertise, technical training, and knowledge of the team. However, according to the Greenos, GIG stands out not just for its technical expertise but for the passion of its team. Each technician has a unique story of falling in love with working on these cars – from exhilarating laps around Laguna Seca Raceway to landing a BMW in a pink slip trade. Even during time off, these technicians are working on project cars of their own and are living into what it takes to be a top-ranked technician. They are attending advanced trainings and relish the chance to train with legends in the industry. Working on these cars isn’t just a job, it’s a lifelong career and passion.

As German Import Garage opens the doors, know that it’s not just another auto shop; it’s a community-driven haven for automotive enthusiasts who seek top-notch service coupled with genuine dedication.

German Import Garage is open at 11183 Trails End Ct, Truckee. You can view their webpage at http://www.GermanImportGarage.com or call them at 530-414-7733