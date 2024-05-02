Spoil mom with the ultimate wellness experience

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. And Nev. – Mother’s Day is just around the corner on May 12, and there’s no better place to honor the special mom in your life than the breathtaking Lake Tahoe region. Lake Tahoe has something to delight every mother, from rejuvenating spa retreats to mouthwatering brunch feasts and outdoor adventures amid incredible natural scenery.

Treat mom to pampering at world-class spas

An awesome way to say “thanks” is with a luxurious spa day experience on May 11 in Incline Village. The Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa, and Casino offers the ultimate wellness experience with their Elemental Immersion package.

It begins with a breath-work session and intention-setting cold plunge in the lake led by expert practitioner Brooke Haley. Then mom can nourish her body with a healthy lakeside meal at Lone Eagle Grille before participating in sound healing meditation surrounded by ethereal flutes, gongs, and Tibetan singing bowls. The experience concludes with a symbolic “letting go” fire ceremony. At $495, it’s a splurge, but an unforgettable one.

The Spa at Everline in Olympic Valley is another pampering option, featuring their signature Rose Radiance Massage. The treatment includes a therapeutic massage, rose-infused foot scrub, and a glass of sparkling rosé to enjoy in the tranquil relaxation areas.

Then head to an extravagant Mother’s Day dinner at Everline Resort’s Six Peaks Grille. The 3-course prix fixe menu begins with lobster bisque or a little gem salad with a pistachio green goddess vinaigrette, followed by Durham Ranch filet mignon and a butter-poached red crab with grilled broccolini or wild mushroom gnocchi with a butternut squash puree. Dessert is house-made chocolate lava cake. It’s $75 per person.

For moms who want to get an early start on self-care, Purity Aesthetic’s “Mommy Day and Baby Play” offers massages, facials, and other spa services paired with babysitting on May 3 and 4.

Indulge in delectable Mother’s Day brunches

To many, Mother’s Day is synonymous with an extravagant brunch. Tahoe’s restaurants are ready to deliver.

GarWoods Grill and Pier in Carnelian Bay is going all-out with a waterfront brunch buffet featuring seafood stations, carving stations, omelet and waffle stations, and an incredible dessert spread.

Its sister restaurant, lakefront Riva Grill, is wowing guests. Riva Grill has upscale American fare, rum drinks, and a mahogany interior inspired by Riva boats. It boasts an out-of-this-world brunch with a champagne option. It is part of the Tahoe Restaurant Collection, which includes GarWoods, Caliente Southwest South, and Bar of America.

The lively Bar of America in Truckee is another standout brunch spot with creative takes on classics.

The Chart House in Stateline has sublime lake views accompanying its upscale three-course prix fixe menu.

For a taste of New Orleans, head to Toulouse in South Lake Tahoe and savor their Cajun-inspired fare like gumbo, shrimp and grits, and blackened catfish po’boys. Jimmy’s at The Landing Resort offers an intimate prix fixe experience with elevated brunch dishes like crab cake benedict and banana foster waffles alongside bottomless mimosas and Bloodies.

Margaritaville Resort ups the fun factor with its prime rib carving station, build-your-own Bloody Mary bar, and a beautifully arranged buffet of fresh pastries, eggs, meats, salads, and desserts.

Outdoor adventure and relaxation

For moms who prefer an active outdoor celebration, Tahoe’s incredible hiking trails await. The scenic Marlette Lake Trail rewards with a picturesque waterfall after a moderate 4-mile trek, while the Tahoe East Shore Trail offers stunning lakeshore vistas.

A leisurely scenic drive around the lake makes for a relaxing day, too.

If all mom wants is to soak up the fresh mountain air in a serene setting, look no further than Zephyr Point. They’re offering a special deal where you can book two nights in one of their cozy cabins and get the third night free over Mother’s Day weekend. Let mom unwind with a morning coffee while enjoying the breathtaking lake and mountain views.

Unique gifts

In addition to experiences, there are plenty of opportunities to treat mom to unique or locally-made gifts.

Pick up an eye-catching fresh flower bouquet or arrangement from Incline Village’s Wyld Peony. They offer free delivery in Incline Village and Crystal Bay.

The chic boutiques of Tahoe City like Haven are perfect for scoring stylish apparel and accessories. If you’re short on time, check out Vuori’s Mother’s Day Shop online featuring their super soft, performance travel-ready Villa Collection.

However you choose to celebrate, the Lake Tahoe region provides the perfect setting to shower the most important woman in your life with love, relaxation, and lasting memories.

Happy Mother’s Day!

