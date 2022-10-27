Spooky season: Halloween events abound

The Haunted Hotel will feature two types of spooky fun, with an all-ages floor open from 5-6 p.m., and ages 14 and over from 6-9 p.m. Guests of the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe will pay $5 to enter, and non-overnight guests will pay $10.

Hyatt Regency hosts Howl-O-Ween Parade, Haunted Hotel

The Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa, and Casino will be hosting their 2022 Howl-O-Ween Parade and Haunted Hotel events to benefit local community organizations.

“We are very excited to bring back our popular Howl-O-Ween and Haunted Hotel experiences to celebrate the spooky season here in North Lake Tahoe,” said Area Director of Marketing for Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Kressa Olguin. “Both events will feature a fun Halloween outing for families while helping to support two incredible local organizations including Pet Network Humane Society and the Incline Elementary School’s computer lab.”

The Howl-O-Ween pet parade and costume contest will begin at 4:30 p.m., with awards and raffle prizes pulled at 5:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Resort guests and local residents are encouraged to show off their pup’s in their best Halloween outfit to a panel of judges. Proceeds from Howl-O-Ween will benefit Pet Network Humane Society.

Winners will be selected in a variety of categories including best costume duo for pets and their owners and best overall. Participants can register for the contest with a $10 donation fee to benefit the human society. Registration will take place at the resort between 4-4:30 p.m., and the contest will begin promptly after.

Spectators are encouraged to attend the parade to cheer on their favorite contestants. The event will also feature a raffle with prizes ranging from a staycation package to Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe to a gift card to Lone Eagle Grille.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, the resort’s second floor will transform into a Haunted Hotel experience. Each guest room will feature a different spooky theme, and will provide family-friendly scares for all ages between 5-6 p.m., and a spookier experience between 6-9 p.m. recommended for guests ages 14 and older.

The Haunted Hotel is $5 for hotel guests and $10 for non-overnight guests. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Incline Elementary School’s computer lab, which provides technological education to students to prepare them for the modern world.

For more information, visit hyattregencylaketahoe.com .

Alibi Ale Works Incline Public House Halloween Show

Metal Echo & Alibi Ale Works Incline Public House presents Halloween Rock n’ Roll Circus in the outdoor amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Tickets are $15 and the event will feature local rockers Metal Echo and mesmerizing circus aerialists from Tahoe Flow Arts performing in the trees above.

The event will also feature a costume contest that will see prizes for the best costumes.

To purchase tickets, visit alibialeworks.com/incline-public-house .

Creepers Ball at Crystal Bay Club Casino

The Creepers Ball is coming to the Crystal Bay Club featuring the band Tainted Love at 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in the Crown Room. This 21-plus event is $25 (plus taxes/fees) and tickets are on sale now.

Tainted Love has been thrilling audiences for two decades with their high energy, over-the-top renditions of the treasure trove of pop music from the 1980’s. Their shows will deliver pulsing dance beats and fist pumping rock anthems while celebrating the spooky season upon the basin.

To learn more, visit devildogshows.com/crystal-bay-club-casino-events .

Downtown Trick-or-Treat Tahoe City

Tahoe City is teaming up with local businesses to offer a free, fun, and safe location for families to trick-or-treat on Halloween.

While trick-or-treating downtown, the Tahoe City Public Utility District will have a booth that guests can bring pumpkins they find back to. At the booth between 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Oct 31, those who bring TCPUD pumpkins can win prizes. Pumpkins details will be at the booth at Heritage Plaza.

Harvest Fest at the Kings Beach Club House

The Boys and Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe is hosting the free Harvest Fest at the Kings Beach Club House from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. This family-friendly event will include games, food for purchase, a costume contest and haunted house, a glow room party and monster truck or treat.

The event is in partnership with the North Lake Tahoe Utility District.

To learn more, visit http://www.bgcnlt.org .

Moe’s Original Bar B Que hosting Halloween festivities

Moe’s Original BBQ and Three Sheets Brewing Co. will be throwing their Pipe Down Halloween Party beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, featuring a costume contest with prizes. Drinks will be available for sale, and everyone should come dressed to impress. Music will begin at 8 p.m.

From 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 Three Sheets Brewing Co. & Moe’s Original BBQ will be hosting a Halloween party for the whole family for free with live music from Hattie Craven and YLF. There will be a kids buffet, crafts and games, and a piñata.

To learn more, visit http://www.moesbbqtahoe.com/events .

Halloween Parade through Downtown Truckee

Parade through downtown Truckee to the Community Arts Center and trick-or-treat through the Community Arts Center for candy at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.

The event for the whole family will provide fun and Halloween themed doors for guests to enjoy while they trick-or-treat.

This event is free to the public. If you are a business and would like to hand out candy, call 530-550-4444.

Funk-O-Ween at Alibi Ale Works Truckee Public House

Celebrate Funk-O-Ween at Alibi Ale Work’s Truckee Public House at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, featuring music from Tha Exchange with special guest Local Anthology.

Tickets to the show are $15 and are available on eventbrite.com . Tha Exchange will return to Truckee for the first time since opening for George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic for a night of funky jams.

To learn more, visit alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house .

Crosswinds Trunk or Treat

Bring the whole family to the Crosswinds Trunk or Treat from 3-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. This free event will feature treats for all, on the condition you come dressed in your best Halloween costume.

Come join the fun for free.

To learn more, visit crosswindstruckee.org .