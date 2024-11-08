Blood, sweat, and triumph: North Tahoe boys and girls cross country teams claim 40th state title with dominant performance

NORTH LAKE TAHOE – North Tahoe High School’s cross-country team proved yet again that they’re the ones to beat, successfully defending their state title and showcasing unmatched determination and grit. The team’s spectacular performance earned them their 40th state title, solidifying their place as cross-country legends.

The North Tahoe girls’ team displayed pure dominance with a perfect score of 10, sweeping the top four spots. Britta Johnson led the charge, taking first place, followed closely by Niki Johnson in second, Hailey Gordon in third, Lexi Hallenberg in fourth, and Annika Johnston rounding out the top scorers in 13th. Their unity and strength left no room for doubt—they are the best in the state.

“It’s a magical moment when young, aspiring athletes see their hard work pay off,” Coach Julien Bordes, said.

The boys’ team, however, faced a nail-biting battle, tying with Lincoln County at 19 points. The outcome came down to each team’s fifth runner, where North Tahoe’s depth proved decisive, securing the victory and making history.



“Coming back to running with this team as a coach has been a blast, and sharing the hard-but-rewarding moments with them makes it all the better,” Coach Etienne Bordes, said.

This milestone continues North Tahoe’s streak of winning every state championship since 2012, a testament to the program’s enduring excellence. For Britta Johnson, this victory was particularly sweet as she celebrated her third consecutive state championship, adding to her remarkable record of individual achievements.

North Tahoe’s cross-country team continues to set the bar high, embodying true Laker Pride.