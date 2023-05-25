Lady Wolverines swim to state title

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Truckee girls’ swim team outraced the competition at the state championships last weekend in Carson City to claim the Class 3A title.

The Lady Wolverines put on a dominant showing with a sweep of the relay events at the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association State and Diving Championships at the Carson Aquatic Facility, winning the meet by 42 points.

Senior Ella Palmer led Truckee with the girls’ only individual first-place finish and was part of two of the Wolverines’ state championship winning relay teams. Palmer took gold in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 57.50 seconds to top the field by more than five seconds. Palmer was also runner-up in the 100-yard butterfly, touching the wall with a time of 59.22.

Palmer added to her gold medal haul by teaming with junior Hope Smith, senior Allie Crews, and junior Reese Hoffmann to win the 200-yard medley relay by more than five seconds with a time of 1:56.55. Palmer, junior Hayley Hynes, freshman Addie Schaller, and sophomore Aspen Hall took gold in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:51.59.

The Truckee team of Hall, Hynes, Schaller, and Hoffmann picked the girls’ other first-place finish, winning the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:47.24.

Hall finished runner-up in the 50-yard freestyle, touching the wall in 27.17. She also finished with a bronze in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 57.79. Schaller was fifth in the event with a time of 58.87.

Smith finished the state meet with a fourth in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:33.96, and fourth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:06.77. Crews took fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:14.99. Freshman Brynn Hanley took fourth in the 200-yard freestyle wit ha time of 2:08.81.

The Truckee boys’ team finished runners-up with a score of 91.50 points. Boulder City claimed the state championship with a high score of 134 points.

Kates triples up on gold

Truckee junior Asher Kates led the Wolverines to a runner-up finish behind a pair of individual golds, a relay gold, and a relay runner-up finish.

Kates raced to a first-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley, touching the wall in 1:53.56 to win by more than two seconds. Kates went on to win the 100-yard backstroke by more than two seconds with a time of 52.01.

Kates joined junior Blake Moran, senior Matthew Deluna, and junior Noah Erskine to win the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:26.06. He was also on the 200-yard freestyle relay team along with sophomore Lance Wogsland, freshman Aidan Hodges, and Erskine that took second place with a time of 1:35.25.

Erskine claimed silver in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:53.31. He also tied for third place in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 58.61.

Truckee’s 200-yard medley relay team Wogsland, Deluna, Hodges, and Moran took fourth place with a time of 1:56.17.

As a team, the Wolverines finished second place with 91.50 points. Boulder City ended Truckee’s run as a two-time defending state champions with a high score of 134 points.

North Tahoe boys finish fourth

The North Tahoe boys’ swim team finished the state championship meet in fourth place with 63 points.

Sophomore Macallan Rocco led the Lakers with a runner-up finish in the 50-yard freestyle, touching the wall in 23.35 seconds. Rocco was also third in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 58.48.

Rocco and junior Kaleb Query, junior Rowin Springsteel, and freshman John Lanza took second in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:48.50. The same group took fourth in the 400-yard freestyle with a time of 3:34.30.

Lanza took fourth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:59.16, and fourth in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:28.33. Springsteel took fourth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.72. Query took fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:05.21.

The North Tahoe girls’ team finished the meet in 10th place with 14 points.

Junior Kayden Watts led the Lakers with a third-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke, touching the wall in 1:05.40. Watts also took fifth place in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:06.80.