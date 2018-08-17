Annika Sorenstam to host clinic in Tahoe City

One of the greatest female golfers in the sports history will join the Tahoe City Golf Course on Saturday, Aug. 18, for a free, two-hour youth golf clinic.

Annika Sorenstam will swing by the oldest golf course in Lake Tahoe for a free demonstration geared toward junior golfers as part of the summer-long centennial celebration at Tahoe City Golf Course.

"The world's most famous woman golfer is going to give a clinic right out there," said course manager Bob Bonino earlier in the year.

Ahead of this weekend's event, Bonino said he's expecting a few hundred golfers to attend the clinic. Children will be seated up front with adults in the back as Sorenstam gives a roughly hour-long demonstration.

The clubhouse recommends attendees arrive around 9:30 a.m. with the clinic beginning at 10. Following the demonstration, Sorenstam will host a meet and greet.

Leading up to this weekend's clinic, Sorenstam and her family were playing a round at the Incline Village Mountain Golf Course. The group was on the 135-yard, par-3 seventh hole last Sunday, according to the clubhouse, and Sorenstam's husband Mike McGee hit a hole-in-one using a pitching wedge. It was reportedly McGee's second hole-in-one in his 35 years of playing.

Following Saturday's clinic at Tahoe City Golf Course will be a nine-hole scramble tournament. Cost for adults to play is $50 and children under 13 are free.

"It's a family tournament," said Bonino. "And a fun nine holes."

Space is limited for the tournament, according to Bonino, with only a few openings remaining as of Thursday, Aug. 16. To register, call the course at (530) 583-1516.

The course will also continue its 100-year celebration with lady's rounds every Tuesday for $19.18, along with rounds of $19.18 for any player on Thursdays.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.