Baseball roundup: Wolverines take series against Greenwave, Lakers hit four-game skid

The Truckee baseball team suffered their first loss of the season last Friday against Churchill County, but rebounded the following day with a pair of wins to take the season series against the Greenwave.

With several feet of snow still covering the Wolverines' diamond, last weekend's matchup against Churchill County moved to North Valleys High School in Reno.

In Friday's series opener, Greenwave sophomore Shaw Lee launched a two-run home run in the first inning to give Churchill County the early lead.

Truckee responded in the bottom of the second with a two-run double off the bat of senior Cole Gardner. The Wolverines took the lead an inning later, plating four runs for a 6-2 lead.

Fallon answered back in the top of the fourth with four runs tie the game at 6-6. The Greenwave then took the lead for good in the top of the sixth, taking advantage of an error to score a run, before a double to right field made the score 9-6. Churchill County added another run in the top of the sixth to take a 10-6 win.

Seniors Derek LaFerriere and Jake Streit led Truckee from the plate with a pair of hits. Junior Tyler Estabrook also hit a double in the game.

The teams returned to North Valleys the following day for a doubleheader. The Greenwave got on the board first, scoring a run in the top of third. Truckee senior Sawyer Thompson then evened the game in the bottom of the fourth with a single to center field to score a run.

The score remained tied 1-1 until the bottom of the seventh when LaFerriere stepped to the plate with a runner at first and two outs. The Truckee senior drove a pitch to left field, scoring senior Marcus Bellon from first place for a walk-off double. LaFerriere and Estabrook each finished the game with a pair of hits. The Wolverines stranded seven runners on base, while the Greenwave had nine runners left on base.

From the mound, sophomore Timmy Reeve struck out three batters, allowed four hits, and had one earned run during 5 2/3 innings of work.

Truckee got another solid performance from the mound later that day in the series finale as senior Spencer Edmondson and Estabrook combined to shutout Churchill County during a 5-0 win.

Edmondson tossed a gem from the bump, going six innings and striking out seven batters while allowing four hits. From the plate, Edmondson helped his cause with a two-run home run over the left-field fence in the bottom of the third. Reeve also hit a two-run blast for the Wolverines, driving a ball over the fence in left field in the bottom of the second for the first runs of the game. Bellon drove in Truckee's final run of the game in the bottom of the fourth.

Truckee (11-1 Northern League) will make the lengthy trip to Spring Creek (11-1 Northern League) this weekend for a trio of games against the Spartans. Spring Creek's lone defeat of the year came in the form a 3-1 loss to South Tahoe last Saturday.

Lakers hit four-game skid

After a strong start to the season, the North Tahoe baseball team dropped its third and fourth straight games last Tuesday at Yerington.

The Lakers were beaten 4-1 and 11-1 during the doubleheader and are now 1-4 since beginning Class 2A Northern League play.

Freshman Luke Giacobazzi drove in both runs for North Tahoe during the series. The Lakers were limited to a combined four hits during the two games.

Senior Koby Mattson leads North Tahoe on the season with a .714 batting average, 20 hits, 27 RBIs, seven doubles, and two home runs.

The Lakers (5-5, 1-4 Northern League) will travel to play Pershing County (3-8, 2-7 Northern League) on Tuesday, April 2.

Tough start for local softball teams

The Truckee and North Tahoe softball teams are still in search of their first wins of the season.

The Lady Wolverines were most recently blanked in an 18-0 loss to Sparks. Truckee (0-8-1, 0-4 Northern League) will face nonleague opponent Pyramid Lake (6-1) on Tuesday.

The Lady Lakers suffered a pair of losses at Yerington last Tuesday, falling 16-1 and 19-0. North Tahoe (0-5 Northern League) will next travel to play Pershing County (8-3, 6-3 Northern League) on Saturday.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.