Biathletes claim podium finishes

Last weekend the area's top biathletes traveled to Jericho, Vermont to compete against the top competition in the country at the U.S. Biathlon National Championships.

During the three-day competition a number of athletes from Auburn Ski Club and Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy battled their way to podium finishes in youth and junior divisions.

The championships opened with last Friday's sprint competition, which varied in distances from 4.5 to 10 kilometers.

Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy's Sarah Beaulieu skied to a second-place finish in the Junior Women's 7.5-kilometer race with a time of 28 minutes, 20.7 seconds.

Auburn Ski Club's Steffen Cuneo finished runner-up in the Youth Men's 7.5-kilomter race with a time of 23:38.7. Auburn Ski Club also had David Eastwood take third in the Veteran Men's 7.5-kilomter race with a time of 30:22.3 to round out the day's top finishes by locals.

Beaulieu raced to first place in the following day's 10-kilomter pursuit competition, finishing more than a minute and a half ahead of second place with a time of 43:08.6. Auburn Ski Club's Lexie Madigan posted a fifth-place finish in the Youth Women division, while Cuneo was fifth in the Youth Men's race.

Local skiers posted a trio of second place finishes during the final day of competition, the mass start race.

Madigan, Beaulieu, and Cuneo all took runner-up finishes in the respective divisions. Auburn Ski Club's Eastwood posted his second third-place finish of the weekend in the event. The club's Ted Hubert finished the weekend on the podium as well, taking third place in the Senior Master Men class.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.