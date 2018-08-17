Big Blue Adventure returns from layoff with annual race around Marlette

After a brief break in action, Big Blue Adventure returned to Lake Tahoe last weekend for a Tahoe Trail Running Series event, the Marlette 50K and 10 Miler Trail Race.

The contest also served as a Road Runners Club of America Championship Event, and brought in more than 200 athletes, competing on Saturday, Aug. 11 across two distances.

Runners from the Truckee-Tahoe area had strong showings at the championship event with a pair of Truckee athletes finishing in the top 10, and several others collecting podium finishes in their age groups.

Truckee's Robert Schwartz led local efforts with the area's top finish, coming across the line with a time of 4 hours, 32 minutes, 37 seconds for fourth place. Nicholas Martin gave Truckee another athlete in the top 10, taking seventh place with a time of 4:53:43.

The race, which took competitors from Spooner Lake along single track trails and around Marlette Lake, was won by JJ Santana, of Las Vegas, with a time of 4:12:27.

On the women's side, Truckee's Amanda Wiebush had the top finish for a local with a time of 7:12:33, which was good enough for first place in the 30- to -34-year-old group. South Lake Tahoe's Caroline Barichievich took the women's title with a time of 5:12:24.

In the 10-mile distance, Truckee's Esther Kendall took second in the women's division with a time of 1:24:40, which was fast enough to claim first place in the women's 30 to 34 age group. Kendall would be the only local runner, regardless of gender, to break into the top 10. The race was won by Jeff Huxhold, of Reno, with a time of 1:07:08.

Truckee's Maureen Sheehan would also take a podium finish as the third fastest woman overall. Sheehan's time of 1:28:12 was also first in the women's 55 to 59 age group.

Truckee's Lauren Moffett was also first in her age group, taking the win in the 20- to 24-year-old division with a time of 1:36:04.

Big Blue Adventure will next host the annual XTERRA Lake Tahoe off-road triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 19. The event will be held in Incline Village, and will feature the triathlon, a shorter sprint distance, 5- and 10-kilometer races, and the bike and run duathlon.

For more information or to register visit BigBlueAdventure.com.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.