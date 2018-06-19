Dayton high school denied request to play in easier division

* Enrollment numbers are for the 2017-18 school year and were provided by the California Department of Education and the Nevada Department of Education

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Board of Control denied Class 3A Dayton High School's request to drop to Class 2A – a move that had implications for both Truckee and North Tahoe's athletic programs.

The board met on June 13 at Wooster High School in Reno, Nevada, and after hearing from representatives from Dayton, decided against allowing the Dust Devils to leave their current division, a division which includes Truckee, to drop down and play North Tahoe and the rest of the Class 2A Northern League.

During the meeting, representatives from Dayton said they would be the biggest school in Class 2A, according to Nevada Appeal's Darrell Moody. In contrast, the Dust Devils are currently the smallest Northern 3A school, according to Dayton Principal Steve Henderson.

Dayton's appeal to move into Class 2A was for all sports, with the school citing they hadn't been competitive for several years in its current division.

The Dust Devils football team has gone 1-29 during the past three seasons, which have included three straight losses to Truckee by a combined total of 172-0.

Dayton Football Head Coach Pat Squires was at the meeting, according to Moody, and said the team's numbers had dwindled so much that he had 18 players for the team's final five games of last season. Squires also said the team had a running clock in the second half of its last eight games of the year.

The rest of the Dayton boys have been competitive in soccer (9-6-2 last season), basketball (10-12 last season), and baseball (17-15 last season).

On the girls' side, the school has had trouble in basketball, going 3-23 last year, but had winning records in soccer, softball, and volleyball.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.