Far West Skiing membership deadline is Oct. 15

Far West membership deadline is Oct. 15

With winter approaching, the area's youth ski league's are gearing up for the 2018-19 season.

Far West Skiing announced Oct. 15 as the deadline to register for youth racing without incurring late fees.

The league encompasses youth racing leagues from 21-and-under to 10-and-under. Links to register for US Ski and Snowboard and Far West memberships can be found at FWSkiing.org.

Oct. 15 also marks the deadline to apply for the $1,000 Dave Van Rulten Memorial Scholarship (19-and-under league), $624 Mathew Trabert Memorial Scholarship (16-and-under league), and the $500 Bobbie Sprock Memorial Scholarship (19-and-under league).

— Sierra Sun staff