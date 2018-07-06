Firecracker Mile leads off Truckee Fourth of July celebration

Before fireworks were launched above Donner Lake and Lake Tahoe in celebration of the Fourth of July, runners from around the area engaged in another tradition – The Firecracker Mile.

The downhill race, put on by the Auburn Ski Club, made for some solid times across the one-mile distance following the parade route, as more than 500 runners left the starting line in celebration of Independence Day.

Conner Fisher, of Lake Isabella, singed the course with a time of 4 minutes, 15 seconds to capture first place, topping last year's winner, Michelino Sunseri, of Truckee, by 11 seconds. The course record is 4:05.

On the women's side, defending champion out of Truckee, Leigh Moffett, again took first place with a time of 4:49. Moffett's time this year was 19 seconds faster than her finish last year. Moffett is also the reigning women's Sierra Crest 30-kilometer champion, finishing last year's race with a time of 2:40:36.3. Truckee's Lauren Tanner was third out of the women's division, and first in her age group with a time of 5:16.

In the youngster's division, Quinn McCarthy, took first place in the 10-and-under division with a time of 6:47; while Eliana Gonzales won the girls' race with a time of 7:22.

The oldest racer in the field was 80-year-old Donald Hillebrandt, of Oakland, Calif., who finished the course with a time of 10:44.

"Thanks to Tahoe Mt. Sports for being such a great race partner," said ASC Race Director Megan Seifert. "I also want to thank Salomon, Mt. Lion Aviation, 50/50 Brewing Company, Darn Tough Socks, and Leki for sponsoring the event as well. We greatly appreciate their support and that of the Truckee Donner Chamber of Commerce."

For full race results visit results.chronotrack.com/event/results/event/event-38792.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.