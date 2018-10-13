Former Wolverines lead way for collegiate squads

A pair of Truckee High School alumni have continued to make waves at the collegiate level.

After starring during the fall season as Wolverines, Wulfe Retzlaff and Maddie Bromley have emerged as leaders of their respective teams this season.

As a freshman at Colby-Sawyer College in New Hampshire, Bromley leads the Chargers with 189 kills through 22 games.

In the first week of October she led Colby-Sawyer (14-8) to a 3-1 record with a team-high 3.71 digs per set. Bromley reached a double-double in three of the four matches, highlighted by a 20-kill, 16-dig performance in a 3-2 win on the road against Regis College on Wednesday, Oct. 3.

Bromley added 10 kills and 19 digs in a 3-1 road win at Simmons College, and ended the week with 11 kills and 13 digs in a 3-0 victory over Albertus Magnus College. Bromley also had .43 blocks per set and .57 aces per set.

For her play during the first week of October, Bromley was awarded her second Great Northeast Athletic Conference Women's Volleyball Rookie of the Week award.

Rustlers' leading tackler

Through five games this football season, Golden West College's defense has been led by redshirt freshman Retzlaff, also a Truckee graduate.

The linebacker owns a team-high 24 tackles, and leads the Rustlers two sacks and a fumble recovery. The former Wolverine's best performances came early in the season, recording six tackles and a sack in each of Golden West's first two games.

After a bye week, Golden West (2-3) and Retzlaff return to the gridiron this Saturday in the team's Southern California Football Association conference opener at Orange Coast College (1-4).

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.