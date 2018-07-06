Gene Upshaw golf tourney set for Monday

For the last decade the Gene Upshaw Memorial Golf Classic has raised funds for health programs and research.

When former and current players from across the sports world tee off on Monday, July 9, it will push the annual charity golf tournament past the $1.5 million mark.

"As we begin planning for the 10th year of the Gene Upshaw Memorial Golf Classic, I am amazed at what we have accomplished," wrote Terri Upshaw on the organization's website. "Since the inaugural tournament in 2009, we have raised over 1,200,000 for the Tahoe Forest Health System, the Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center and the Tahoe Institute for Rural Health Research!!"

Upshaw, who was an NFL Hall of Fame guard for the Raiders, passed away suddenly in 2008 from pancreatic cancer at Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee. His wife, Terri Upshaw, would later establish the Gene Upshaw Memorial Fund in memory of her late husband.

Each year the Golf Classic attracts dozens of celebrities ahead of South Lake Tahoe's American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament, and raises funds through selling rounds of golf with celebrity players at Schaffer's Mill Golf & Lake Club.

This year's price to play with the likes of Hall of Fame receiver Tim Brown or Cy Young winner Vida Blue cost $1,250 per person or $5,000 for a foursome. Other celebrity golfers include former NFL Head Coach Herm Edwards, skier Daron Rahlves, former MLB first baseman J.T. Snow, actor Kevin Sorbo, and many more.

Last year the golf tournament brought in a reported $205,006.22, through rounds of golf, donations from the NFL Foundation and the Professional Athletes Foundation, individual donations, and a silent auction.

This year the NFL Foundation and the Professional Athletes Foundation have each given $50,000 to the fund, according to Christina Proctor of Weidinger Public Relations, while Schaffer's Mill also donated $100,000, which includes use of the course.

The Gene Upshaw Memorial Fund is currently partnered with Tahoe Forest Health System, the Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center, and the Tahoe Institute for Rural Health Research.

All of the spots to play in Monday's round are sold out, according to Proctor. Players will tee off at Schaffer's Mill at 9:30 a.m.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.