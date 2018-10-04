Great Trail Race returns in support of Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue

For the past two years, locals and visitors have challenged themselves across trails and fire roads in the Tahoe National Forest as part of a race from Tahoe City to Truckee.

The third annual Great Trail Race returns on Sunday, Oct. 7, and will feature more than 200 athletes competing in mountain bike and trail racing in local race organizer Big Blue Adventure's final event of the 2018 season.

The annual race benefits Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue, which has conducted rescue missions throughout California and Nevada since 1976, and educates the public on winter safety. Last year the race brought in $2,250 for Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue.

The point-to-point race will take mountain bikers and runners on distances of either 17.9 or 21.5 miles on single-track trails and fire roads from Tahoe City to the finish line in Truckee.

Registration for the event is $80 if done online by Oct. 6, and increases by $10 for onsite registration. There are also options for team racing. For more information visit GreatTrailRace.com.

Following the Great Trail Race, Big Blue Adventure will close out a racing season that, according to Director of Operations Bryan Rickards, has seen the organizers reach maxed out fields of athletes in three different events during this past racing season.

The race is among the final opportunities for competition before the winter season arrives.

Athletes will have another chance to race before the snow hits, with Tahoe Blue Vodka's Lake Tahoe Marathon on Oct. 12-14.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.