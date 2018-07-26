Hall of Famer Patty Sheehan swings by Tahoe City to help young golfers

Youngsters who showed up for Tahoe City Golf Course's Youth Golf Clinic on Thursday morning were treated to a surprise when LPGA Hall of Fame player Patty Sheehan and her spouse Rebecca Gaston showed up to help out with the day's lessons.

Sheehan, who has won six major championships and 35 LPGA Tour events, surprised the clinic's attendees as well as the instructors on hand, according to Tahoe City Public Utility District Management Analyst Kurt Althof, when she pulled up to the clubhouse.

The utility district led a consortium of public agencies in purchasing the nine-hole course in 2012, converting the property into a public municipal course.

During the golf season, Tahoe City Golf Course has been celebrating its centennial anniversary, and in honor of 100 years on the lake, the course is offering rounds for $19.18 to women every Tuesday, as well as the same rate for any player on Thursdays. The $19.18 price for a round pays homage to the course's first year on the lake.

Tahoe City Golf Course will welcome another golfing legend for a youth clinic in less than a month, when Annika Sorenstam swings by to help out young players' games for a clinic at 10 a.m. Aug. 18.

For more information visit GolfTahoeCity.com.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.