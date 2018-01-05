Hallice Cooke makes most of 2nd chance with Nevada Wolf Pack

Hallice Cooke celebrates life every day, and you can’t blame him.

Let’s go back to mid-May 2016. Cooke, who had signed with Nevada after transferring from Iowa State, was playing a pickup game near his home in New Jersey when he passed out.

According to reports, he woke up a few seconds later and jumped right back into playing. After going through several doctor visits, it was discovered that a growth on his heart had gotten dangerously bigger since his freshman year at Oregon State.

Cooke’s condition wasn’t new. He was told a small growth existed when he was at Oregon State. He was medically cleared, however, by the OSU medical staff.

Nevada did a classy thing, and continued to honor his scholarship. Coach Eric Musselman was going to make him a student assistant coach.

Cooke went for another opinion, and was told his medical condition had been a misdiagnosed, and he was able to start practicing again.

