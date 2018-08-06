Incline Village hosts 2018 Open tennis tournament Aug. 10-12

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. â€“ The Incline Village Tennis Center will be hosting a fun-filled tennis tournament for all skill levels on Friday, Aug. 10 through Sunday, Aug. 12.

According to a news release, tennis players from around the Tahoe Basin and beyond will compete to be crowned the Incline Village Champion and get their names engraved on the giant Incline Open trophy this year.

Divisions will be offered for Men's and Women's Singles and Doubles, as well as Mixed Doubles for levels 3.0 – 4.5+.

"The Incline Open is our signature event at the Incline Village Tennis Center, and the winners get bragging rights around town and the Tahoe Basin for the entire year," Randy Berg, Head Tennis Pro at the Incline Village Tennis Center, said in a news release. "Last year we had great competition on the courts, fun prizes for our winners, and incredible camaraderie after all the matches were played, so I'm looking forward to another exciting tournament this August."

Entry fees will be $40/person for Singles divisions ($20/person with IVGID Pass or Tennis Center Membership) and $35/person for Doubles divisions ($18/person with IVGID Pass or Tennis Center Membership). Each registered competitor will receive an Incline Open t-shirt and a barbecue dinner on Saturday evening. Tournament registration is now open with details and online registration at http://www.inclinetennis.com or via phone at 775-832-1235.

About the Incline Village Tennis Center

The Incline Village Tennis Center is located at 980 Incline Way in Incline Village, Nevada. The Tennis Center features 10 hard courts; 8 pickleball courts; a complete Pro Shop with demo rackets, paddles, and professional racket stringing; USTA certified teaching professionals; and a variety of fun lesson programs, clinics, special events and children's programs. For information on season passes, clinics and events, please visit InclineTennis.com or call 775-832-1235.

Source: Incline Village Tennis Center