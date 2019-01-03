Incoming storm forces Far West to postpone weekend racing at Squaw

Far West Skiing announced on Thursday, Jan. 3 that this weekend’s U14 giant slalom events have been postponed.

The Saturday and Sunday races were pushed back due to a storm forecast to hit the region this weekend, according to a post on FWSkiing.org, and new dates for the events will be announced soon.

The next races on the schedule for the U14 division will be slalom and giant slalom events on Jan. 12-13 at Bear Valley.

Several Far West races will still be contested this weekend as members of the U16 division and older head to Mammoth Mountain Ski Area for the annual Minaret Challenge. The competition begins on Friday with the first of two days of slalom racing, followed by Sunday’s giant slalom event.

For more information, visit fwskiiing.org.