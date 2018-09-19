Lady Lakers and Wolverines collide Saturday in battle of unbeatens

Through half a dozen league games the North Tahoe girls’ soccer team remains undefeated against Northern League foes, downing each of their six opponents behind a stingy defense that hasn't allowed a goal thus far.

The Lady Lakers continued that trend on the road last Tuesday, taking a 4-0 win over Incline.

The girls scored twice in each half, and were led by a pair of goals from junior Maile Markham. Junior Maya Wong and sophomore Delila Quinn each added goals for North Tahoe. Quinn also assisted on a goal, as did senior Kestrel Sura and sophomore Esme Vera.

Freshman keeper Annie Kraatz recorded her fourth straight shutout for the Lakers.

North Tahoe (6-2, 6-0 Northern League) will now face rivals Truckee (6-2, 6-0 Northern League) on Saturday, Sept. 22, in a matchup between two of the leagues three remaining undefeated squads in division play. South Tahoe also sits at 6-0 in league play.

The Lakers have lost 14 straight games to Truckee, according to MaxPreps.com, dating back to 2010.

This year, North Tahoe has been led by Markham, who holds team highs with 12 goals and seven assists; while Truckee is home to one of the best goal scorers in the state, senior Ava Seelenfreund. The leader of the two-time defending Class 3A state champions, has tallied nine goals and two assists through four games thus far.

The game is scheduled to begin at noon at Truckee High School.