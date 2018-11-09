Lady Wolverines advance to state championship match

The Truckee volleyball team will vie for a state championship on Saturday after rolling Moapa Valley in straight sets to open the Class 3A state tournament at Bishop Manogue High School.

The Wolverines set the tone early on in the semifinal round on Friday and will now have a chance to cap off an undefeated run through the Class 3A with a state title.

Truckee's offense overpowered the smaller Moapa Valley lineup during the semifinal contest, leading to a three-set victory (25-16, 15-7, 25-15).

"I knew we could get over the block," said Head Coach Erika Murphy on the Wolverines’ win.

Truckee will now face the No. 1 seed from the Southern League, Boulder City, for the state championship. The Eagles defeated South Tahoe, 3-1, in the semifinals.

The championship match is scheduled for noon on Saturday at Bishop Manogue High School.