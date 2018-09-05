Lady Wolverines spike North Valleys for 3-0 start (GALLERY)

The Truckee volleyball team remained unbeaten in league play on Tuesday night, taking a decisive three-set win over Class 3A newcomers North Valleys.

Early on in the contest it was evident the Wolverines would control the match behind superior hitting and defensive play, allowing for Head Coach Erika Murphy to go to her bench and work players in at different positions.

"I got to try some different systems tonight, which was nice,” said Murphy. “We have a lot of depth, so what I'm always doing with these games is, we’re going to try some different positions and the girls are really open to it.”

With a team made up of entirely upperclassmen, the Wolverines sport a deep lineup of players this year. Against a North Valleys program that dropped down from Class 4A after failing to win more than three matches in a season since at least 2007, according to MaxPreps.com, Truckee came into the evening knowing they'd likely be able to use the contest to work on some things ahead of games later in the week against the upper echelon of the league.

"It gave us the opportunity to run some things on the court and try out some different options." said team captain, senior Ryleigh Hogland.

The Wolverines controlled the match against the Panthers from the outset, taking a 25-8 win in the opening set behind solid play from Hogland and fellow captain, junior Kelly Cross, who led the team on the night with 15 kills.

"We're really improving as a team," said Cross on Truckee's start to the season. "Our defense is really strong, and our offense will play off that."

North Valleys played much better in the second set, taking advantage of Truckee mistakes to tie the game at 19-19. Shortly later though, Cross swung the momentum in the Wolverines’ favor for good, crushing a ball cross court for a 22-20 edge. After North Valleys hit the ball out of play, junior Kaley Settle picked up an ace. Cross then hammered home the final point, for a 25-20 win.

The Wolverines controlled the final set behind powerful hitting as the team cruised to a 25-8 victory to take the match.

Junior Morgan Just and Hogland each had five kills. Hogland led Truckee with four aces. Senior Shelby Alexander finished the night with team-high 11 digs. Junior Quinn Kirschner had 16 assists.

Truckee will remain at home with league games this week on Friday and Saturday. The Wolverines (3-0 Northern League) will first face Spring Creek (2-0 Northern League) on Friday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m. The team will then play Elko (2-0) the following day at noon.

"Elko, they have some strong hitters," said Hogland. "It's going to be about us coming together as a team."