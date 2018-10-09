Lady Wolverines tennis tops South Tahoe in regional semis, championship match set for Tuesday at Tahoe Donner Tennis Center
October 9, 2018
The Truckee girls' tennis team qualified for the Class 3A state tournament in dramatic fashion on Monday, Oct. 8, taking out South Tahoe, 10-9, on the road to reach the finals of the Class 3A Northern League tournament.
The two clubs played to a 9-9 draw after three rounds of tennis, sending the game into extra sets. After six matches the contest remained knotted at 3-3, according to Truckee Head Coach Henry Ryerson, which then resulted in a Truckee victory due to the Wolverines having two more total points from the tiebreaker matches.
The Vikings owned singles play during regulation of the semifinal round, winning seven of nine matches. But Truckee junior Courtney Engberg proved to be the difference maker with a pair of victories in singles to give the Wolverines vital points, earning her player of the match honors.
Truckee's doubles team of senior Kira Collins and Lilah Abarno won each of their three matches in regulation, and are still unbeaten on the season. Juniors Rachel Heath and Jasmine Posada also swept the Vikings for a trio of wins. Junior Carly Bertken and sophomore Jade Bullock added another point, winning 6-3 in their final match of the afternoon.
With the victory over South Tahoe, the Truckee girls will now have a chance to defend last year's regional title against Class 3A newcomers North Valleys on Tuesday, Oct. 9, at the Tahoe Donner Tennis Center. Truckee has won three of the past four regional championships
The Wolverines topped North Valleys by double digits in both meetings between the teams this season. The Class 3A Northern League finals are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
