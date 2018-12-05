Lakers continue strong start with 52-35 win against Portola

The North Tahoe boys' basketball team picked up another win on Tuesday night, defeating Portola, 52-35, at home behind a strong defensive effort.

The non-league win moves the Lakers to 3-2 overall, and should provide a boost of momentum heading into this weekend's tournament at Whittell High School.

"This was a great bounce back win for us after having lost in OT to end the Truckee tournament," said Head Coach Devin Ginty in an email to the Sun. "The guys played with a lot of energy and defensive pressure."

Junior Cameron McAndrews led the Lakers with 16 points and five rebounds, followed by junior Lucas Valois with 10 points and seven rebounds. Junior John Zapata and senior Corey Joslin combined for eight blocks and 12 rebounds on the night. Senior Ricky Martinez finished the game with six steals. He also took four charges.

The Lakers will now play four games in three days at the Whittell Invitational. About 30 boys and girls’ teams will participate in the four-day event that starts Wednesday and ends Saturday.

The price of admission is $6 for adults and $3 for children.