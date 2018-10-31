North Tahoe continues cross country domination

One of the most dominant programs in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association maintained its lofty position as the best in the Class 2A/1A Northern League last weekend, once again sweeping the boys and girls' regional cross-country championships.

For the sixth consecutive year North Tahoe's cross-country teams won the regional title, putting together a dominant performance on the 5,000-meter course at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park in Reno on Oct. 26.

The six-time defending state and Northern League champion North Tahoe boys finished with a low score of 24 points, topping second place Silver Stage by 14 points to add another title to the school's trophy case.

Sophomore Etienne Bordes led the Lakers with a fourth-place finish, crossing the line with a time of 18 minutes, 8 seconds. Junior Nickolas Burkhart was next in sixth place with a time of 18:16. Sophomore Phoenix Sanchez finished in seventh with a time of 18:55, and freshman Jake Hacker finished in eighth with a time of 19:05 to round out the boys' scoring runners.

Sierra Lutheran senior Jared Marchegger won his third consecutive regional title, finishing with a time of 17:10.

Historically, no program in the state has come close to the Lakers dominance. The team has racked up 21 state titles, which is 10 more than second place, Reno High School.

Ferre claims individual title

In her final attempt at a regional crown, North Tahoe senior Jillian Ferre struck gold at Rancho San Rafael.

Ferre captured first place at this year's regional meet, finishing with a time of 21:28 to edge second place, Sierra Lutheran senior Emily McNeely, by 1 minute.

From there, Lakers sophomore Kili Lehmkuhl finished in third with a time of 21:40, followed by senior Ella Carr in fourth with a time of 22:02, and senior Josii Johnson in fifth place with a time of 23:13.

Sophomore Ana Ting Osterhuber (24:26) was seventh. followed by sophomore Mera Schoonmaker (25:21) in ninth, and junior Cami Carter (25:25) in tenth. The Lady Lakers finished the meet with seven runners in the top 10.

As a team the Lakers dominated the meet with a low score of 10 points. Coral Academy of Science — Reno was second with 43 points.

The Lady Lakers have now won six straight league titles and will look to add a fifth straight state championship later in the week. As a program the Lakers own the most championships in state history, regardless of class, with 11.

State title defense

This year's Nevada State High School Cross-Country Championships will be held at Veteran's Memorial Park in Boulder City, Nev. The meet is scheduled to begin on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.