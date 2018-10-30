Lakers volleyball returns to postseason for third straight year

North Tahoe's volleyball team will head across Nevada this weekend to compete in Class 2A Northern League playoffs, marking the third consecutive season the program has reached the postseason.

The Lakers qualified as the No. 4 seed going into the six-team tournament in Ely, Nev., after going 9-7 in league play, and will face No.5 seed Battle Mountain on Friday, Nov. 2.

North Tahoe closed out the regular season by taking a 3-0 win at Pershing County on Oct. 25, to improve to 19-11 overall this season, which, according to MaxPreps.com, is most wins by the program in more than a decade.

Senior Sarah Shoberg led the way for the Lakers this season with 118 kills and 18 blocks. Junior Imogen was next with 96 kills, including a team-high seven kills in the regular season finale.

Junior Nell Shorin filled up the stat sheet a weekly basis, finishing the regular season with team highs in assists (257) and aces (43). She also had 92 kills, and 228 digs.

Junior Skyler Kawecki led the Lakers with 244 digs, and finished the season with 70 kills.

North Tahoe (9-7 Northern League) and Battle Mountain (7-8 Northern League) split their two meeting this season with each team taking a 3-1 win on the road. The winner of the contest on Friday evening will move on to face No. 1 seed Yerington (16-0 Northern League) the following day.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.