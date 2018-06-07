Legendary coach to lead track camp in Truckee

One of the greatest coaches in the history of track and field will bring his expertise to the area this July for a five-day camp at Truckee High School.

Harry Marra has coached track and field athletes for nearly a half century, including two-time reigning Olympic decathlon and world record holder Ashton Eaton, 1996 decathlon gold medalist Dan O'Brien, and Olympic bronze medalist Brianne Theisen-Eaton. Marra was also the International Association of Athletics Federations 2016 coach of the year, and Nike coach of the year in 2012.

The legendary coach will now join up with the coaches of the Truckee High School track team to work with athletes on sprints, jumps, throws, distance and pole vault, according to a statement from camp organizers, as the inaugural High Sierra Track & Field Camp comes to the region.

Each day the camp will begin with a morning session from 9 a.m. to noon, from there athletes will take part in a variety of activities, including a swim at Donner Memorial Sate Park and rafting on the Truckee River. The camp also includes presentations by guest speakers, lunches, and two dinners. Deadline to register for the camp is June 15.

'Learn by Watching'

Coaches attending the camp will have an opportunity to learn from Marra through the coach's Learn by Watching technique.

Recommended Stories For You

In place of a classroom setting, coaches will have a chance to observe Marra teach events, and then can follow up with questions afterward. The approach, according to camp's website, has been employed by Marra on the national and international level the last few years in an effort have track coaches learn to coach from one of the great minds in the sport.

The camp will take place on July 16-20, costs $550 to attend, and is open to incoming eighth- through 12th-grade students.

To register or for more information visit HighSierraTrackCamp.com.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.