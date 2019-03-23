Local skiing legend Mancuso announces pregnancy

One of Truckee-Tahoe's most iconic athletes, Olympic gold medalist Julia Mancuso, announced she was pregnant on Monday in an Instagram post.

Mancuso, who retired from alpine racing in January 2018, won four Olympic medals in her career, including gold in giant slalom in 2006. She later won a pair of silver medals in 2010, and took bronze in combined in 2014.

Local Nordic racers battle it out at Junior Nationals

The 2019 US Cross-Country Junior Nationals were held last week in Anchorage, Alaska, bringing in the top Nordic skiers from around the country.

Auburn Ski Club's JC Schoonmaker was runner-up in the boys' 15-kilometer mass start classic race last Friday, crossing the line with a time of 38 minutes, 4.7 seconds. Schoonmaker also reached the finals of last Wednesday's boys' sprint classic, and finished in sixth place.

Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy's Sofia Sanchez continued her strong year on the snow, taking ninth place in the girls' 5-kilometer freestyle on Monday, March 11. Sanchez, who captured a state championship earlier in the month, finished with a time of 14:34.4 to lead the Far West skiers at the event. Sanchez also took 12th in the 10-kilometer mass start classic race, finishing with a time of 30:26.1

Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy's Nate Cutler put together a solid performance during the 10-kilometer boys' individual freestyle on Monday, March 11. Cutler posted the best time of any local skier in the event with a 14th-place finish out of the field of 45 racers, crossing the finish line with a time of 25:17.0. The team of Cutler, Schoonmaker and Nikolas Burkhart finished in second place during last Saturday's 3×3 kilometer relay freestyle. Schoonmaker was also a nominee for the Dave Quinn Award, which recognizes the junior athlete who best exemplifies the ideals of the sport.

In the boys' 5-kilometer classic, Auburn Ski Club's Phoenix Sanchez posted the best time of any local skier, finishing in 14th place with a time of 13:34.2

Truckee skier Marea Adams lands first Rev Tour podium

The U.S. Rev Tour series concluded at Mammoth Mountain Ski Area last weekend, and one local skier managed to climb the podium with a third-place finish.

Truckee's Marea Adams captured third place in women's big air last Friday.

"This is only my fourth year competing, so to land on the podium today felt really good," said Adams in an interview with U.S. Ski & Snowboard. "I'm stoked, it was my first Rev Tour podium and I thought everyone was killing it. I want to continue to have fun, stay safe and healthy, and continue to ski my best."

Adams went on to take 13th and 14th in slopestyle and halfpipe, respectively, during last weekend's North American Cup competitions at Mammoth.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.