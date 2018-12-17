McAndrews’ career-high 28 points propel Lakers to first league win

After falling 50-39 on the road against Silver Stage last Tuesday, the North Tahoe boys' basketball team picked up their first Class 2A Northern League win of the season, taking a 66-27 win against Coral Academy of Science — Reno.

Junior Cameron McAndrews led the way for the Lakers on Saturday, Dec. 15, finishing the game with a career-high 28 points on 8 of 13 shooting from behind the 3-point line.

Junior Lucas Valois added 19 points and five steals for North Tahoe. Senior captains Liam Bickett-Walsh and Ricky Martinez had strong nights as well, according to Head Coach Devin Ginty, helping control the pace of the game while distributing the ball on offense.

"This was a good league win for us in which every player contributed. We were able to cut our turnovers in half from the first time we played Coral (at the Truckee Tournament) and the guys did an awesome job of playing off of each other," said Ginty in an email to the Sun. "The majority of our baskets came off assists, which we'll need to be a theme for us as we continue in league play. We have a huge week coming up with two challenging road games at Yerington and Battle Mountain. I'm hoping we can build off this game because next week will really tell us where we stand in league."

North Tahoe (7-3, 1-1 Northern League) will play their next six games on the road, beginning on Tuesday with a matchup against Yerington (4-4, 0-1 Northern League). The Lakers will then face defending Northern League champions, Battle Mountain, on Thursday.

Lady Lakers get first league win

The North Tahoe girls' basketball team bounced back from a 34-19 loss on the road against Silver Stage last week, by taking a 39-27 at home against Coral Academy of Science — Reno.

The Lakers win against the Falcons last Saturday, Dec. 15, improved the team's record in Class 2A Northern League play to 1-1.

The North Tahoe (2-8, 1-1 Northern League) girls will also play their next six games on the road, beginning Tuesday against Yerington (7-2, 1-1 Northern League).

The Lakers will return home on Jan. 15, for a rematch against Silver Stage.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.