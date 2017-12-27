Mountain West Notebook: ‘Bad loss’ puts pressure on Nevada Wolf Pack

The margin for error in a mid-major conference like the Mountain West is slim as Nevada found out recently.

After being ranked No. 22 in the AP poll, Nevada lost back-to-back games to Texas Tech (road) and TCU (neutral) by a combined 10 points, and the Pack fell out of the top-25. And, after Saturday’s upset loss at the hands of San Francisco, the Pack, 11-3, is now tied for 38th with just 1 point. The USF loss is a “bad loss.”

When asked about how the loss may affect an at-large berth, Caleb Martin admitted it did a lot of damage. He said the team’s focus now must be winning the conference championship.

“It’s over,” Martin said. “It’s over. The at-large is over. We’re going to have to dig deep when we get in conference. That’s what I think. We’re not playing North Carolina. We’re not playing Duke. We’re not playing Top 25 teams every other night. We’re not doing that. We need every win that we can get.”

Martin and the Pack hope to start a new streak Wednesday at 7 at Fresno State (ESPN3).

BIG WIN FOR SDSU

